DIERINGER, William J. "Bill"



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Bill was an accountant for Staco Inc. for many years, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Mae Dieringer; daughters, Kris Kern and Marita Bierer. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mary F.; daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and Jeff Rich of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Carolyn Dieringer of Fairborn; sons-in-law, John Kern and John Bierer; grandchildren, DJ Lee, Caitlin Trejo, Cody Kern, Nick Dieringer, Connor Rich and Olivia Dieringer; other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM, Thursday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in Bill's memory.

