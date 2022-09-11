journal-news logo
DIEHL, William

1 hour ago

DIEHL, William Keith

"Uncle Bill"

William Keith Diehl "Uncle Bill", 65, of Springfield, passed away September 8, 2022, in his residence. He was born February 17, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Betty (James) Diehl. Bill enjoyed music, playing pool and spending time with his family and friends especial his nephews who were his life. He was employed at Peppercorn's Diner in Urbana. Survivors include nephews; Jason Diehl (Heidi), John Diehl, Jamie Diehl (Tracey) Joseph Diehl (Meagan) and Ian Grove, nieces, Angel Leichty, Jackie Grove-Combs and Lori, great nephews; Jordan, John, JJ and Jo Jo Diehl. He was preceded in death by siblings; Danny Diehl, John Diehl, Debbie Diehl and Sharon Diehl and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


