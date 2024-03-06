Dickson, Matthew D.



Matthew D. Dickson age 38 went home to be with our Lord and Savior Sunday March 3, 2024. He was born April 14, 1985 in Hamilton to Lora (Richardson) Weber and the late Brian M. Dickson. Matthew was a man of unwavering faith, finding solace in God's embrace. He was a veteran and a compassionate soul and embraced adventure and the great outdoors. His heart warmed by the love of hockey and playing video games with his brother. He proudly achieved his degree from Perdue University and worked as a Parole Officer in the Hamilton County Courts. Matthew is survived by his mother Lora (Eric) Weber; sister Danielle Dickson; brother Elijah Dickson; fiancé Kanthi Sarella; grandparents Harold & Eulene Linz, Lucille and Dennis Wert, Doug and Ida Richardson; aunts Tammy (Richard) Abner, Stephanie (Bill) Gadd, Susan (Brett) Stallman, Debi (Greg) Petredis; numerous cousins; best friend Timothy Yonts; his future family brother in law Hananiel (Rachel) Sarella and their children Evelynn, Elizabeth, Nathan and was also survived by many other family and friends. Matthew was preceded in death by his father Brian M. Dickson; grandparents Harold & Eulene Linz; cousin Jason Sandlin. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday March 8, 2024 from 5:00pm until full military honors are presented at 7:00pm followed by the memorial service with Pastor Jeremiah George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com