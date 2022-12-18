DICKEY, GRETCHEN

DICKEY (Reichelderfer), Gretchen



Gretchen Reichelderfer Dickey, 80, died December 8, 2022, surrounded by love in her home located in Gurnee, IL. She was born on November 2, 1942, to Donald E. and Gladys (Kennard) Reichelderfer. Gretchen loved to spend time with her family and gave generously of her time and talents to both the Middletown Hospital Auxiliary and the Middletown Garden Club where she served as a president. She was an avid gardener, tennis player, and golfer, winning the Middletown City Women's Golf Championship. Gretchen is survived by her husband, Michael Dickey; daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Moeller; step-son, Bryan (Nicole) Dickey; step-daughter, Erin Dickey, and grandchildren, Eric Moeller, Brooke Moeller, and Elliott Dickey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Reichelderfer, and grandson, Adam Moeller. A private memorial will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to Star Hospice, 36100 Brookside Drive, Gurnee, IL, 60031.

