Dickerson, Ida Irene



Ida Irene Dickerson, age 95 of Columbus went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in her residence. She was born on August 28, 1927 in Newfoundland, Kentucky the daughter of Virgil & Etta (Thornsberry) Holbrook. She was a member of the First Church of God and enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She is survived by her daughters Dianne Ackman and Etta (Greg) Hazelbaker; grandchildren Leigh Brennan, Bill (Sarah) Ackman, Brad Hazelbaker and Matthew Hazelbaker; great grandchildren Kiley Brennan, Liam Ackman, Oliver Ackman and Finn Ackman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 sisters Dena Rowe, Edna Harris, Mary Watson and Billie Ann Boggs. Ida was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who love her.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm a the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio with Rev. Don Kenne officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ida's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.



