DICK, Christine Kay



Age 69 of North Hampton, passed unto the Lord on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. She was the only child of Paul "Bud" and Roxanna (Avy) Dick. She graduated from Greenon High School in Enon, Ohio, Class of 1971. She was a retired Emergency Dispatcher for the Clark County Sheriff's Department. She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by four uncles and aunts, and numerous cousins. The viewing will be held at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. A public viewing will be held from 11am until noon, followed immediately by a memorial service. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to her favorite charity, the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502.

