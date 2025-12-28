Diane Ruther-Vierling

Ruther-Vierling, Diane



Diane Marie Ruther-Vierling, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2025. She was born on April 1, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Howard and Virginia (Menke) Sheard. Diane graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School in 1968. She went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Education, a Master's degree in Social Work, and a Master's degree in Business Administration. She spent her professional career working in Cincinnati, Hamilton, and Oxford in a variety of roles. She provided countless hours of service to individuals and families and was dedicated to improving the welfare of those living in her community. Her work and generosity touched many lives. In her later years, Diane served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Miami University where she taught undergraduate social work students. In addition to her professional contributions and more importantly in her eyes, Diane was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Time spent with her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest happiness and she cherished every memory that they created together. She also found joy in simple and meaningful moments-reading a good book, exploring new places, and gathering with the people she loved most. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Robert Vierling; her children Gregory (Angie) Ruther, Matthew Ruther, Jennifer Bare, Andrew (Adriane) Ruther, and Michael Vierling (fiancée Ahalya Nirmalan) and Jessica (Wesley) Vierling-West; her grandchildren Abbey Ruther (Brennan Reece), Erika Ruther Curry (Ethan), Megan Ruther, Jacob Bare, Kaitlyn Bare, Flora Ruther, Sylvan Ruther, and Tesla West. She is also survived by her sisters Nancy (Nat Clark) Sheard and Michele (Terry Hugenberg) Sheard, her maternal aunt, Marilyn Robinson, and her mother-in-law, Marjorie Therrien. Private arrangements are in the care of Paul R. Young Funeral Home. The family plans a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, March 21st of 2026 in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to Oxford Area Solutions for Housing (OASH), an organization that reflects Diane's lifelong dedication to helping others. Donations can be made on their website, oashox.org. Please include a note or memo saying "In Memory of Diane Ruther-Vierling." Condolences, memories, and messages of support may be shared with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



