DIAMOND, Lois "Carole"



LOIS "CAROLE" DIAMOND, 78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in her home. She left for the gates of heaven surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 9, 1943, to Willard and Madge Bayes. A lifelong resident of Clark County, and



graduate of Greenon High School. Carole enjoyed her home of over 50 years in Beatty Village. Carole had many pets over the years which she spoiled rotten. She owned and operated her beauty salon, The Curly Top for over 40 years. She had many friendships with her long-term customers. Carole was a lifelong member of the Free Will Baptist Church, most



recently, Beatty Freewill Baptist. Carole is survived by her



devoted husband of over 53 years, Donald Diamond, daughter, Tonya (Michael) Diamond, grandsons, Allen and Anthony



Diamond, "adopted" granddaughter, McKenzie Crosbie, sister, Judy (Ronald) Harris, niece, Kelly (Gary) Bare, nephew, Jeff (Becky) Harris, numerous great-nieces and nephews, special neighbors, church family, and friends. Most of all, Carole dearly loved being "Mamaw" to her beloved boys. The family is being served by Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home. Services are as follows: Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park Memorial Chapel. Family will receive visitors starting at 2 pm with services at 2:30 pm. Pastor John Wallace officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beatty Free Will Baptist Church or the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com