DeYoung, Lyle Duane



Lyle D. DeYoung of Monroe, Ohio passed away in Pharr, TX on February 19, 2025. He was born on December 2, 1936 to David & Lela DeYoung in Prarie View, Kansas. Following graduation from high school, 1 of 4 in his graduating class, he worked for the Lumber Yard and the US Post Office. He joined the Army National Guard which led to a long, distinguished career working for the Army in Munitions Quality Assurance. He retired as a GS-14 (Colonel) from the 59th Ordinance Brigade in 1993 while stationed in Germany.



In 1955 he married the love of his life, Ila Alexander. Through their 68 years of marriage they raised, fostered and adopted children. Because of Lyle's career they traveled through Asia, Europe and most of the United States. Following retirement they enjoyed traveling through Alaska and most of the US by RV. They also traveled to Ireland, Scotland, Costa Rica, Mexico and Canada. Fond memories were made through many great travels. They enjoyed winters in Texas, their second home, for over 30 years.



Lyle is survived by his sisters, Lois Wethington, Phylis Mapes, Delores (Keith) Erickson and many nephews & nieces. He is also survived by his wife, Ila DeYoung, son Bob(Cathy) DeYoung, daughter Cinda Pelfrey, grandchildren Renee, David, Daniel, Catherine and great grandchildren Ella and Trenton.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28 at Lebanon Church of God (Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH) at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Butler County.



