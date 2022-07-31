DeWALD, Betty Lou



Betty Lou DeWald, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 22, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald DeWald Sr., three children: Donald DeWald Jr., Thomas (Christina) DeWald and Debra (Paul) Jones; three grandchildren: Paul (Amy) Jones, Kelly (Derrek) Sigmon and Thomas DeWald Jr.; five great-grandchildren: Oliver, Violet, Cole, Levi and Emilia and her little dog, JoJo. She was preceded in death by her parents; Winfred and Ethel (Hall) Conley, who she is now reunited with. Betty always had a quick wit to joke but she also had an understanding word when times were tough. She enjoyed watching westerns, online shopping and she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

