Detrick, Marcia



Marcia Deane Detrick, 69, passed away peacefully on April 19 in her home in Springfield surrounded by loved ones after nearly a 25-year battle with cancer.



Born Marcia Koepnick in Enon, Ohio, she was happy to grow up during a time when kids could be kids! After graduating from Greenon High School in 1971, she got her nursing degree from Clark State. She graduated with an asterisk next to her name indicating she graduated with honors. This was something Orva Detrick, her loving husband of nearly 44 years, didn't do. They argued over that asterisk many times, as Orva claimed he had one also. Marcia disagreed. She then worked in pediatrics at Children's Hospital in Dayton until she had her amazing children.



Given she couldn't do things just once, she helped Orva build his successful auto parts business, then later helped her son, Aaron Detrick, build his toy business. She always put family above all else, was the life of any party, and loved to push the lemon drops and apple pie shots on anyone and everyone.



Known as the Ring Leader to most, she 'adopted' many of the children in the family over the years to help them however she could.



She is proceeded in death by her parents, Edward and Betty Koepnick, and her husband Orva. In fact, she is likely currently picking up Orvie's socks up there, as he never picked them up while he was alive. Marcia is also survived by her two very special boys, who would do anything for their mama, and their wonderful spouses, Ryan, Emily, Aaron, and Sara; Kenny Koepnick, who was a nephew but turned into a third son, and his fiancée Alysa; her three grandchildren, Susanna, Sebastian, and Gus, who were the loves of her life, as she loved being a Mimi to them and did everything with them; her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark, Diane (deceased), Matthew, Tammy, John, and Connie; and lots of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She also was the mother to tons of animals over the years, but you get the picture, she was a caregiver and did it better than anyone else with joy and love.



A special thanks goes to her amazing sister-in-law, Emily Ulery, who was always there for her and did so much for her while she was sick. Emily, Sara, and her niece, Deborah Koepnick, helped her until the very end.



A final thank you to all of her doctors and nurses at the Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center (particularly Dr. Singh and Dr. Kencana) and Ohio's Hospice.



Info on her celebration of life (planned for April 29) can be found on her Facebook page. Just know there's a good chance Jägermeister, lemon drop and apple pie shots, and Ouzo will be present, along with a lot of fun memories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Elderly United or Pink Ribbon Girls.

