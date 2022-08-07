DeSHAYS, Billie Jean "Honey"



Of Butler Twp., was sent off by Robert (Bob) DeShayes, her loving husband of 57 years and 364 days, Lori (Johnson) Woodruff, her daughter, and Laura M. Woodruff, her granddaughter, on July 31, 2022. She joins her parents, her sister Patty (Slade) Neary, her son Mitchell Johnson, and her first husband Oliver Johnson. Billie was born on January 14, 1931, in Arcanum, Ohio, to Edward Slade and Venice Modina (Eck) Slade, graduated from Arcanum High School, and later moved to Dayton, Ohio. During her life, Billie raised two children, Mitch Johnson and Lori Woodruff (John), and has four grandchildren, Ryan Johnson (Nikki), Dustin Johnson (Chelsea), John Woodruff, and Laura M. Woodruff. She enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with her family, and was an excellent cook. Billie had many friends and attended Stillwater Church. Throughout her life, she faced much adversity and tragedy, but never complained. Billie was "tougher than wang," a type of leather known for its toughness. At her request, there will be no services.


