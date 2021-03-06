X

DEPEW, Rose Ann

Rose Ann Depew, age 70 of Somerville, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Rose was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 9, 1950, to Earnest and Stella

Paddock. Rose was graduate of Ross High School. Rose retired from Miami University after many years of service to then follow her passions towards the support and care of others, her faith and her grandchildren. Rose is survived by her

children, Nicole (Mark) Butterfield and Micheal Tharp; her grandchildren, Matthew Butterfield, Lauren Butterfield,

Cameron Miller and Alex Miller; her husband, Richard Depew; and her siblings, Jane Sawyer, Berry Paddock, Jerry Paddock and Terry Paddock. Rose was preceded in death by her

parents; and her siblings, Linda Conway and David Paddock. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

