DEPEW, Elizabeth June



Elizabeth June Depew, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Home. June was born



October 19, 1932, in Williamsburg, KY. June was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hiram Depew in 2018; her son, Michael Depew; her mother, Beulah Hickey; her brothers, Gene Peace, Robert Peace, Jim Peace, Jerry Peace; and her sister, Mabel Johnson. She is survived by her children, Robert Depew, Melissa (Rick Wright) Depew; her daughter-in-law, Christine Depew; her grandchildren, Tanya (James) Eversole, Jennifer (Christopher) Howard, Adam (Meredith) Depew, Katherine (Dominic)



Coffey; her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Gabriella, Jackson, Jase, Levi, Elijah, Lucas; and her brother, Larry (Judy) Peace. Funeral Services are 11am, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.