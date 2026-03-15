LaGasse, Denyse



Denyse LaGasse, age 85, of Springboro, OH; died Wednesday March 11, 2026 at the Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Denyse was born in Montreal, Canada on March 5, 1941 to the late Marcel and Colette (Nault) Joncas.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. LaGasse in 2018 and her brother, Pierre (Linda) Joncas. Denyse is survived by her three children, Gary E. (Jane) LaGasse, Marc M. (Liz) LaGasse, Lizanne (Tom) Jankowski; her six grandchildren, Eric (Kate), Chris, Luc, Jake, Paul, Jon and her sister, Andree (Norman) Boisvert. Denyse was an avid golfer and worked 20+ years at Heatherwoode Golf Club. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She loved to play bridge and other card games. She loved her 6 grandchildren and was blessed to have met John, her great-grandson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am Saturday March 21, 2026 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 9579 Yankee Rd Springboro, OH. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro. OH 45066. Entombment will be in Springboro Cemetery.



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