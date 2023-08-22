Denslow, Charles Alexander



Charles Alexander Denslow, a lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away on August 14th, 2023 at the age of 65.







Charles graduated from Stebbins High School in 1976 and then attended Wright State University where he studied Political Science and played on the Rugby Team. He worked for many years at LexisNexis and WilmerHale and often spoke fondly of of the friendships he made at both companies. In the early nineties, Charles adopted the first of his many beloved Basenjis. They participated in Lure Course competitions and won many titles. He also co founded BEAR (Basenji Education and Rescue) and through his work with this organization helped save the lives of over 200 dogs. In 2002, he met and married the love of his life, Svetlana. In the face of life's joys and challenges, Charles and Svetlana stood united, a testament to their unwavering bond and shared determination.







Charles had a joy for life and a huge heart! He cared deeply for his family and friends and also enjoyed meeting and talking to new people (he never met a stranger). Charles loved to travel domestically and abroad and especially treasured his time spent in Ireland, Italy, and the Grand Canyon. Throughout his life he was a strong supporter of The Boy Scouts, Dayton Amateur Radio Club (WD8DWI), and the Basenji Club of America.







Charles was preceded in death by his parents Laura Bash Denslow (Stover) and Dean Denslow, and brothers Norman and Bob (Smallwood). He is survived by his wife Svetlana, mother and father in law Alexandra and Anatoly Barsuk, brother Greg (Suzanne), sister Lorna Bare (Michael), sister in law Tatiana Sherbakov (Sergei), niece Lydia (Matt), nephew Jeremiah (Karyn) and great nieces and nephews Lauren and Sophia Shenk, Bode and Lola Denslow, and Austin, Derek, and Joey Phillips.







Charles' legacy will continue to live on in the memories of his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor in the near future.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com