DENNY, Carolyn Lee



Age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Carol was born on March 20, 1944, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Meyers)



Engel. She retired from Ohio Casualty after 28 years. Carol



is survived by her husband,



Daniel Spivey; children,



Kimberly Sams, Rebecca SpiveyBlevins (Dennis), Daniel Spivey II (Jenny), and Angie Spivey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Grissom and Donna Bachmann; very close cousin, JoAnn



Paulsen; and many good friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; and children, Joyce



Donato and Chuck Spivey. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hickory Flats Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com