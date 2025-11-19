Dennis Weeks

Weeks, Dennis Lee "Denny"



Weeks, Dennis Lee "Denny" passed peacefully on November 15, surrounded by his loving family. Denny was born February 21, 1940 to Stanley and Mary (Kearns) Weeks. He married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Ann Schutte, 64 years ago in December 1960. Father of Dennis Patrick (Julie), Andrew (Nikki), Stephen, Larry (Julie) and Christine Weyman (Greg). Denny was deeply devoted to 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Stanley, Edward, Dan "Butch" and daughter-in-law Amy (Szczesny) Weeks. Special thanks to Denny's caregivers, Billie, Christina and Amy, who became part of our family. Their love and compassion is appreciated beyond words. Denny was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 290, Dayton Ohio. He began his career with Weeks Steel Erectors. Denny worked and supervised the construction of many buildings in Springfield, including the City Building, Park National Bank, Credit Life building, Wittenberg Library and Gordon Foods. Denny graduated from Catholic Central High in 1958. During the years, Denny volunteered countless hours assisting in maintenance of the Catholic Central school and athletic facilities. His efforts were recognized with the Catholic Central Green Blazer award. Denny was a devoted supporter of his children and grandchildren in any sport or activity in which they participated. After retirement from his construction career, Denny continued to work at various local businesses, McKinnon's Greenhouse, Jim Foreman Auto and IHS Pharmacy (owned by son Stephen). Denny enjoyed tending to his backyard garden, his regular card games with long time friends and family beach vacations. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Raphael Church. A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus #624 immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Catholic Central School or a favorite local charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



