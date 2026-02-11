Dennis Perry

Perry, Dennis R.
Dennis R. Perry, 77, of Springfield passed away on February 5, 2026. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 12th in the Maple Grove Cemetery. SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home - Mechanicsburg
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH
43044
