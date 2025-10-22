DULLY, Dennis J. "Denny"



Age 76, passed away at Kettering Health Hamilton on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Denny was born on May 6, 1949 in Nuremberg, Germany, the son of Donald and Georgia (Downey) Dully. He graduated from Taft High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Dennis married Arlene Wright in Beaver, PA on June 23, 1973, who passed on May 7, 2020. He was employed at GM Fisher Body for 13 years, worked at Dully's Drive Thru for 10 years, and worked as a safety and security monitor at Hamilton City Schools for 14 years. Denny was a member of Eaton Road Church of God. Dennis is survived by his sons: Kip Dully (Caroline Laning), Cincinnati, Dennis Dully (Rachel Lynch), Hamilton, grandchild, Christian Dully, U.S. Navy, his brother, Doug (Barb) Dully, Apple Valley, MN, sister, Donna Dully, Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Arlene. A memorial service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale French officiating. Private interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eaton Road Church of God, 2000 Eaton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



