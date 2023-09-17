Dennin, Connie J.



Connie Dennin, age 75 of South Vienna, Ohio went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 13, 2023. She was born May 24, 1948 to Lawrence and Mary Austin. She was known by many names; wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother but most everyone called her Granny. She was married for 43 years to her late husband, James Dennin. They had 3 devoted children, Jimmy (Rhonda) Dennin, Rodney (Peggy) Dennin and Lisa (Ron) Gragg. She had 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Seth) Thomas, Nikki (Robbie) Spitler, Rodney (Chelsey) Dennin, Josh Dennin, Samantha Slatzer and Brittney (Jacob) Macy. She had 9 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Morgan, Jacob, Maggie, Wesley, Maycee, Jeffrey, Rosie and Logan. Connie had 5 brothers and 1 sister. 3 of her brothers and 2 brothers-in-law preceded her in death: Lawrence "Butch" Austin, Richard Austin and Shawn Austin, Dale Spencer and Norris Dennin. She is survived by Sherian Spencer, Michael (Debbie) Austin and Roger (Debbie) Austin. Connie had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly as her own children/grandchildren. She also had many friends. Her favorite thing to do was cook for her family and friends and spend time with them. She loved to gamble. She was always ready to "go get noodles" which was code word for going to the casino. Connie was also a member of the VFW #3660. She worked many years at different jobs but her greatest passion was caring for others. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all, till we see her again. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 12-2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 2p.m. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



