DENNEY, John Raymond



John Raymond Denney, 55, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born March 16th, 1967, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Seward W. and Shirley A. Denney. John graduated from Greenon High School/JVS in 1986. He was a member of Anthony Lodge # 455. He worked for Bennett & Bennett for over 20 years as a salesman. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Connie Denney; two children: Amanda Nicole Denney-Price (Conner) and Johnthon Seward Denney; three brothers: Gary and Ron Denney and Robert Fannin. John is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Rodney Denney. John's request was for no services. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





















