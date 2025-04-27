Denlinger, William "Bill" L.



William (Bill) L. Denlinger, born on June 12, 1933, passed away peacefully in Columbus, Ohio on April 16, 2025, at the age of 91 with his family at his side. Bill is survived by Charlotte his wife of 69 years and his three children Mike (Sherry), Greg (Kathie) and Barbara (Jeff) and his four grandchildren Jim, Stephen, Nick, and Drew. Memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm May 3,2025, at the Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 East Main Street, Trotwood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the Arthritis Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com