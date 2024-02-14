Denlinger, Lowell

Denlinger, Lowell Edward

Lowell Edward Denlinger, 71, of Tipp City, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 14, 2024, from 1-5pm and 6-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, OH 45344. The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10:00am at Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 7524 Agenbroad Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

