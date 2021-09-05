DENISON, Donald Burton



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Born January 27, 1930 to Walter



Raymond and May (Netter)



Denison in Dearborn, Michigan, the youngest of three boys. Don faced many challenges as a boy and teenager, most notable, the loss of his mother May, at age 10. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University. Working summers on Great Lake freighters to pay tuition. Don taught sixth grade, an opportunity at Michigan Bell where he trained in computers, changed his career and life. In 1962, relocating to Alabama with IBM participating in the Mercury 5 rocket development. Working with German scientists, including Dr. Wernher Von Braun in the Huntsville Marshall Space Flight Center. He remained in the computer industry, IBM, J.L Hudson and Unisys, until his retirement. He built a house on Torch Lake in Northern Michigan. There met and married the former Anne Leakas in 2000. Together they enjoyed their combined families and residences, including Anne's house, Bluebell in the Belvedere Club in Charlevoix. Golf was a part of their regular activities. He is survived by his wife Anne and his children Elizabeth



Martin (Jeff), David (Nancy), Cass (Patricia), and James



(Michelle); 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his wonderful stepchildren Chip, Andy, Lori and Scott and their children. Additionally, dozens of nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Shirley in Port Sanilac, Michigan. Special thanks to Margeaux & Andy Leakas for their kindness and gentle care. Don worked for his favorite charities, the American Red Cross and the Grass River Natural Area. Donations: Grass River Natural Area, PO Box 231, Bellaire, MI 49616 grassriver.org, Dayton Hospice House, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Memorial service will take place at 4pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP ROAD, KETTERING. Family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences at www.routsong.com

