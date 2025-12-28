Denise Burgmeier

Burgmeier (Maurer), Denise



passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025 in the comfort of her own home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Monday January 5, 2026 at St. Christopher Catholic Church Vandalia, OH. The family will receive family and friends Sunday 3-6PM January 4, 2026 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home. Please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



