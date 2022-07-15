DEMMY,



Charles Montgomery



Charles Montgomery Demmy passed out of this life July 9, 2022, after a brief stay at Allen View Healthcare Center in Springfield, where he was attended by wonderful hospice angels, and was able to see his brothers, cousins, loved ones and friends as he left this realm. Charles was born July 27, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio. He came from a loving home with a great small-town feel, along with happy and fun childhood memories. He graduated from Springfield North High School. Monte, being the caregiver that he was, worked a few years as an orderly at the Springfield Community Hospital. Then he decided to bartend at the Family Lantern Bar. Monte, being the outgoing person that he was not only decorated the bar and made it look great but created a fun and comfortable atmosphere. Monte was never a at loss for a good joke, always making people laugh and pulling the girls on the dance floor to dance. He also traveled to France, Canada, Key West, and trips to the Indy 500, living life to the fullest. Monte may be gone from this life but his spirit will live on, never to be forgotten. Heaven just received another Angel. Monte was preceded in death by his dad, Charles E. Demmy in 1997 and his mom, Rosemary Demmy in 2018. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Demmy (Susan Demmy) and Scott Demmy (Kimberly Vanas Demmy), his nephew, Jonathan Demmy and niece, Anne Demmy and great niece, Vera Demmy. A celebration of life will be held at the Lantern Bar, Saturday, July 16 from 2 until 6 PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

