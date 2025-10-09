Delores Bullett

BULLETT, Delores A.



Age 78 of Dayton departed October 5, 2025 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery.



