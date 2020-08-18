DELONG, Sherlie A. Sherlie A. DeLong, age 74, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Lewis and Maxine (Bedwell) Buck. She graduated from Ross High School and was employed for 36 years as a service representative at the Social Security Administration. On August 24, 1968, she married Donald DeLong at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Millville. She is survived by her husband, Donald; two children, Jennifer Lynn (Jeff) Stenger and Walt DeLong; two grandchildren, Andy and Carrie Stenger; two sisters, Wilma Crowthers and Susi Buck; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nancy Adkins. A graveside service will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 am. If desired, memorials may be made in Sherlie's memory to RAMM (Ross and Morgan Ministries), PO Box 41, Ross, OH 45061. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

