Delmas Dennis

DENNIS, Delmas Eugene "Gene"



DENNIS, Gene (Delmas Eugene), age 89 of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 22, 2025. Among survivors is his beloved wife of 45 years, Connie Heinkel Dennis. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 7, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Spring Hill Church of Christ 2021 Brell Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 12:00 noon also at the church, with Bob Stacy and Steve Reeves officiating. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery, 560 South Main St., Monroe, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45042 Phone: 513-423-8240. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



