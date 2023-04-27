Dellapina, Daniel Lee "Danny"



Daniel Lee "Danny" Dellapina, age 52, of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2023. Danny was born on February 21, 1971, to Richard and Ardath (Sharp) Dellapina in Columbus, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5:00  9:00 on Friday, April 28, 2023, at LITTLETON AND RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, April 29 at 12:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dellapina Scholarship Fund in c/o The Springfield Foundation. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Simon Kenton Inn on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1:30  4:30 pm. To view his full obituary, memorial video tribute and leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com



