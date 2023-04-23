Delaney, Edwin Walter "Sonny"



Delaney, Edwin (Sonny) Walter, 89, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away on Thursday March 30, 2023. Born on February 13, 1934, to Daniel W. and Opal Elizabeth Delaney, Edwin was a lifelong resident of South Charleston and a 1952 graduate of South Charleston High School, where he met his wife of 64 years, Janice Baldwin. Ed owned and operated the family business, Delaney Plumbing and Heating, for over 60 years, where he and Janice worked tirelessly as small business owners, committed to supporting the South Charleston community. Ed helped to establish the South Charleston Community Park, was a member of the Southeastern Quarterback Club and South Charleston Community Club, volunteer firefighter, and lifetime member of Masonic Fielding Lodge #192 F & AM. In 1981, he volunteered to remodel the baseball field at Wilmington College, in Wilmington, OH, which was named 'Tewksbury-Delaney Field'.



Ed was active with the Clark County Fair, supported 4-H youth livestock sales and attended the annual Golden Wedding Ceremony with Janice. Ed and Janice were Cincinnati Reds season ticket holders for 29 years and attended Opening Day. Ed enjoyed watching sports, playing in leagues at Locust Hills Golf Club, and supporting his kids, grandkids, and many others as a 'second Dad'. Ed is survived by his three children Rick (Pam) Delaney, Randy 'Tojo' (Lorie) Delaney, and Sherri (Jake) Schaaf, all of South Charleston; sisters Barb Roberts, Carolyn Baldwin, Joyce (Ronald) Gannon, Janice Bazell (Matt Muterspaw); several grandchildren and great grandchildren, his German "son and daughter-in-law" Werner and Anke Heimer of Konstanz, Germany; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice, father Daniel, mother Opal Overholser, step-father Harmon Overholser, and brothers-in-law Norman Roberts and Eugene Baldwin. A celebration of life will be held in Ed's honor, at the Locust Hills Golf Club on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests donations be made to the Madison Township Fire & EMS Department, the South Charleston Police Department, the Alzheimer's Association, or charity of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME.



