<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DEISHER, Sharon Lee<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 82, of Brookville, passed away Fri., May 14, 2021. Service 7:00 pm, Tue., May 18, 2021, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville, OH.</font><br/>
<p>Funeral Home Information</p>
<p>Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home</p>
<p>950 Albert Road</p>
<p>Brookville, OH</p>
<p>45309</p>
