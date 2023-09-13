Deisenroth, Theodore J. "Ted"



DEISENROTH, Theodore J., age 90, of Springfield, OH, died September 9, 2023. Ted leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Beverley, their three children Greg (Jeanne), Karen Kronson (John), David, and a granddaughter, Valerie.



Ted served in the US Navy during the Korean War era. He later retired from NCR after 28 years as a writer.



Graveside service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emery Chapel in Springfield or The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation.



