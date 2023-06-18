Deis, Mary

Deis (Fecher), Mary Jane "Janie"



Mary Jane (Fecher) Deis, 84, of Vero Beach, died June 8, 2023, after a long illness.



Janie, was born to the late Sylvester and Pauline Fecher on January 25, 1939, in Dayton, OH. She graduated from St Joseph's Commercial High School. She was married to Frederick W Deis in 1959. They lived together for 61 years in OH, NY, NJ, PA, and TX before retiring to Vero Beach, FL in 1999.



Preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and baby son, Joey, Jane is survived by her 7 children, Laura Murphy of FL, Mary Jo Leonard (Don) of SC, Karen (Jory) Larnerd of NY, David (Cindy) Deis of TX, Mark (Lori) Deis of PA, Janet (Dave) Moga of CA, and Matt (Toni) Deis of NJ. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren (and their spouses) and 12 great grandchildren (plus 2 more arriving soon).



A celebration of life will be scheduled in Dayton, OH. The family is requesting that donations be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (www.accrf.org/take-action/donate/) or VNA Hospice of Vero Beach (https://vnatc.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and-honorariums/)



