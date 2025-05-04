DeHaven, Tarri

DeHaven (Eyler), Tarri Ann



Tarri Ann DeHaven 79 of Liberty Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 29 with her family at her side. Tarri was born March 23,1946 in Hamilton to the late George D. and Sonora (Connell) Eyler; also preceding her in death are her brother Douglas Eyler and sister-in-law Candice Eyler. Tarri will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband of 52 years, Roger DeHaven, sons Ryan (Michelle) Tibbs, Matthew (Marcia) DeHaven; grandchildren Eyler and Blake Tibbs, Maximilian and Benjamin DeHaven. Also surviving are her brother Gary L. Eyler and nephews Rob, Cory, Colby and Shawn Eyler. Tarri was a graduate of Fairfield High School Class of 1965. She enjoyed shopping and especially spending time with her family in the Great Smoky Mountains. Her family will receive friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Thursday, May 8 starting at 11:00 am, followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm with Pastor Dewayne Flood presiding. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a memory of Tarri with her family please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com.



