DeGroat, Dale R.



Dale R. DeGroat, age 79, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Thursday April 4, 2024, at Kettering Hospital ~ Main Campus with loving family by his side. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 28, 1944, son of the late Wineva (Whitehead) and Frank DeGroat. He graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1962. He was a salesman for Green Land Seeds ~ Madison Seed Company with over 25 years of service and farmed his entire life. He was a member of the Germantown Baptist Chapel, and the Montgomery County Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elisha Mae DeGroat; his brother Clarence DeGroat; and his sister, Virginia Lash. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Cathy (Ingham) DeGroat; his children, Rachel (Wayne) Napier, Matt (Jenny) DeGroat, Ben (Dr. Michelle) DeGroat, and Leah (Jason) Lynch; 10 grandchildren, Ellie (Andrew) Caron, Austin (Isabel) Napier, Matt Jr. (Katie) DeGroat, Macy DeGroat, Danyelle (Cody) Snyder, Gavin & Jordan DeGroat, Jarrett, Livia, and Jedrek Lynch; 2 great-grandchildren, Kamryn & Raylin Snyder; his brother, John DeGroat; a sister-in-law, Rita DeGroat; a brother-in-law, Bob Lash; and several nieces and nephews. Dale will be sadly missed by his family and a host of dear friends and neighbors. A Visitation will be held 5  8 p.m., Thursday April 11th, 2024, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday April 12th, with Pastor Andy Powell and Dr. Roger D. Green officiating. The burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



