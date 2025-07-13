Deering, Richard Allen "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Deering, 77, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Born on December 6, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the beloved son of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Machunas) Deering. A proud graduate of Tecumseh High School, class of 1967, Dick was actively involved in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). He furthered his education at Ohio State University, earning a degree in Food Processing. Dick was a visionary entrepreneur who owned and operated several family-run businesses. He founded a successful Lawn and Pest Care company, which expanded to multiple locations. His innovative spirit led him to develop industry-wide software sold worldwide, earning him a place in the National Pest Management Association Hall of Fame. In later years, Dick dedicated himself to revitalizing the Deering Farm Market, working closely with his family. His love for farming and animals was evident, and he cherished helping his grandchildren achieve Grand Champion at the Clark County Hog Show. Above all, Dick treasured his family, relishing in the joy of watching his grandchildren excel in their athletics and animal shows. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 54 years, Brenda (Stegner) Deering; his children, Bridget (Mike) Adkins, Kim Deering-O'Connor, and Andy (Ashley) Deering; and his cherished grandchildren, Paige (Tim) Elliot, Tye Parker (Travis Risner), Evan Parker, Carter Adkins, Collin, Hannah & Sydney O'Connor, Laineigh, Landon, Liam & Livia Deering. Dick also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Archie & Madelyn Elliot & Lily Risner; his sister, Sandy (Jim) Ritchey; niece, Carrie Howard; and nephews, David, Danny & Joe Deering. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Deering. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Drive, Medway, Ohio, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 11 am to 2 pm. A service to honor Dick's life will follow at 2 pm, with burial at Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tecumseh FFA at https://in-memory-of-richard-deering.cheddarup.com/. Online condolences can be shared at trostelchapman.com. Dick's legacy of love, dedication, and innovation will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.





