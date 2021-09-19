DEER, Randolph H.



Randolph H. Deer passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Naples, Florida. He was born June 13, 1930, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, to Paul and Elizabeth Deer. In 1932, Randy moved to Springfield, Ohio, and graduated with honors from Springfield High School and Culver Summer Naval Academy. At Culver, Randy was the Company Commander, Battalion Commander, and received the Fowler Cup as the most outstanding midshipman of his class. Randy earned a BS in Business from Indiana University. Upon graduation from Indiana University, Randy served in the Army as a first lieutenant operating a petroleum laboratory. In 1954, Randy joined the family business, Bonded Oil Company, and served as the Executive Vice President. During his tenure at Bonded Oil, he was a member of the American Petroleum



Institute Travel Development Committee, served as Chairman of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers Association based in Washington D.C. He also served on the boards of the Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Associations.



In 1975, Randy acquired Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Logansport and South Bend. Shortly thereafter, Randy founded Interactions Incorporated which included the Pepsi Cola



facilities, a real estate development company, four farming operations, a polled-Hereford breeding operation, two restaurant operations, and an equipment leasing operation. Randy has served as Chairman of the Board for 46 years for Interactions Incorporated. In 2005, Randy purchased an Oregon based emerging chocolate company, Endangered Species Chocolate and moved their operations to Indianapolis,



Indiana. Randy served as its Chairman of the Board.



Due to his extensive executive experience, Randy served on many other Board of Directors for local and civic organizations. In Springfield, Ohio, he served on the board of Junior Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, Clark County Fair, and Rotary Club. He chaired the committee to raise the necessary capital to reconstruct Mercy and Community Hospitals and then served for ten years the Community Hospitals president. He founded and chaired the Hospital's Investment and Endowment Fund, CHIEF. He was a member of the Springfield Country Club.



In Indianapolis, Randy served as a patron for many art and education institutions. He served the Indianapolis Museum of Art as a Lifetime Trustee, member of the Board of Governors, Vice President, Vice Chair, and Chairman of the Board. Randy was the Chairman of the Interior Building Committee during its historic reconstruction. In 1992, Randy received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the State of Indiana. He received an Honorary Doctor of Humanities Award from Wabash College in 1993. Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis awarded Randy its Spirit of Philanthropy Award. Randy received the inaugural Distinguished Service Award from the Indianapolis Museum of Art; an Honorary Professor in Painting Award from the Herron School of Art and Design; and an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Services from Indiana University.



Randy was passionate about supporting education and using his philanthropy to improve the lives of others. His philanthropy includes Indiana University; Wabash College (Randolph H. Deer Art Center); Wittenberg College; Culver Academies (Visual Arts Center and Naval Building); Indianapolis Museum of Art (Randolph H. Deer Special Events Pavilion); Indiana Nature Conversancy; Indianapolis Symphony; Wishard Hospital; The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis; Arizona Children's Cancer Center; Kuss Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ohio, and many others.



Along with friends and family, Randy filled his life with art, literature, and music. Broadway music, tennis, swimming, and painting were the backbone of non-work life. Randy had the ability to see the talents in everyone he encountered and worked tirelessly to help those he truly loved.



He is survived by his three children, Jenny Deer; Colby Deer (Berit); and David Deer (Susan); fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, June Deer. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Elizabeth Deer,



sister Barbara Deer Kuss, brother Donald Deer, daughter Amy Deer, and former wife Darlene Deer.



The funeral service will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Springfield, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Randolph H. Deer to one of the many organizations he loved: Culver Academies; Wabash College; Springfield Museum of Art.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



