Deel, Timothy



Timothy Eugene Deel, 65 of Commercial Point, OH formerly of Enon passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 8, 2023 at Mount Carmel Grove City. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and had worked for 30+ years for Concrete Coring Co. of Enon, OH.



Visitation Friday, January 12th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. Suite 215, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com



