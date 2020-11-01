Dee, Finneron Dee Finneron (Lovell)

FINNERON (Lovell),



Dee Anna



Age 83, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away, at Sycamore



Hospital in Miamisburg, OH, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Dee Anna (Dee) was born on March 30, 1937, in Dallas, TX. The daughter of the late



Raymond F. and Rosa M. (King) Lovell, Sr. Dee was a long time employee at Mad River Jr. High School and a loving mother and grandmother.



She is preceded in death by one brother, Thomas, and one sister, Charlotte, both of Dallas, TX. She is survived by her



loving husband of 63 years, Francis; a daughter, Kathleen, and son-in-law, William Young, of Aurora, CO; a son, Paul Finneron, of Beavercreek, OH; a brother, Raymond Jr. and



sister-in-law, Juanell Lovell, of Plano, TX; three grandsons, Kyle Young and Brandon Young, of Aurora, CO, and Jordan Liddy, of Dayton, OH. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Dayton, Ohio 45431. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. To share a memory of Dee or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



