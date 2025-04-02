DeCurtins, Susan Erin



DeCURTINS, Susan Erin, age 68, of Troy, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Kettering Health Troy. Susan was the Co-Owner of the Tin Peddler for 34 years and attended Living Word Church in Vandalia. Susan's greatest joy came from time spent with family and friends, which was always reflected by her smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade & Jewel Roberts. Susan is survived by her loving husband, James M.; sons, Adam Galley & fiancée, Lindsay Neumann, and James "Zack" DeCurtins; daughter, Abbey DeCurtins; brothers, Victor Roberts (Tina) and Chris Roberts; grandchildren, Nick, Nash and Maple; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Friday, April 4, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. Interment Casstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Susan's memory.



