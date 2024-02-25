DECKER, Frank C.



DECKER, Frank C., 78, of Springfield, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024 in Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 26, 1945 in Springfield the son of Nicholas and Catherine (Hogan) Decker. He was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Frank worked for International for 39 years before retiring. He was able to spend his retirement traveling all over the US with his beloved wife of 56 years. Other than traveling, Frank's hobbies included fishing and eating ice cream, not necessarily together. Survivors include his wife, Jacquelyn (LaLonde); two children, Steve Decker and Melisa (David) Lindley; siblings Katherine Hensel (Norm), Mary Schraffenberger (Don) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Christopher in 2023; siblings Sue Langen, Thomas Decker, and Charles Decker. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. The family would like to thank Kettering Health of Dayton and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the care they gave Frank. Donations in Frank's memory can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



