Debra Marshall

Marshall, Debra Sue "Debbie"



MARSHALL, Debra "Debbie" Sue, age 74, of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 23, 2026. Debbie was a loving wife and mother who was deeply devoted to her family. She was married to her husband, Wayne, for 45 years, and together they built a home filled with love, laughter, and a sense of wonder for life. Her greatest joy was her children, and she was incredibly proud of all they had accomplished. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lorene Sutton. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Marshall; sons, Alex (Lisa) Marshall and Aaron Marshall; daughter, Whitney Marshall (Brandon Fritz); stepdaughter, Stacey (Jennifer) Marshall; granddaughter, Mia; brothers, Doug (Theresa) Sutton and Gary (Joyce) Sutton; sister, Dee Graves; and her beloved dog, Maya, along with extended family and friends. The Marshall family will receive friends and family for visitation on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 3:00–5:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering chapel (2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, Ohio). Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM. For full remembrance, visit www.routsong.com.



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