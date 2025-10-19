Debra Irwin

Irwin, Debra K. "Debbie"



IRWIN, Debra K. "Debbie", age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2025 at Danbury Senior Living. Debbie was the Property Manager for Storage Inns of America, retiring after 10 years of service and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John A.; sons, Phillip Irwin of Tipp City, Patrick Irwin of Arcanum; brother, Richard Frey of IN; granddaughter, Trinity Isabella; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, October 23, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Debbie's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



