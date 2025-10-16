Anderson, Debra



Debra Anderson was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 7, 1955. She slept away in the Lord peacefully at her residence in Trotwood, Ohio on October 12, 2025. Debra attended Dayton Public Schools. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Logan Anderson & Mary Lee (Edrington) Anderson, Sisters; Norma Jean Daughtery, Pearl Lee Poole, Bernice Smith, and Darlene Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory Daughters: Katina Anderson, Kimberly Solomon; 3 Grandchildren: De'Aron Anderson, De'ven Jackson and Te'rene Young; Great-Grandchildren: Ja'meer Jackson and Ma'laya Jackson; Sister: Yvonne (Clarence)Plump; Brother: Jerome (Elizabeth) Anderson; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Debra was an employee of the Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Dayton during her teen years. She was also a long-time employee of Kmart shopping stores in Dayton, Ohio. Debra was an employee of Shiloh Springs Nursing home in Trotwood Ohio. Mother Anderson as she was affectionately called was baptized in Jesus' name and received the precious Gift of the Holy Ghost at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God under the leadership of the late Bishop Eugene Ringer. While at Faith Temple she served on the Missionary Committee, she was a dedicated Van Driver and Choir member she later went on to be called God to deliver the Word through Ministry. She dedicated herself to many families within Faith Temple to offer her services a dedicated caregiver to theirchildren. She later obeyed the voice of the Lord and became a dedicated member of the Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church of Dayton, Ohio. She loved her Pastor Eld. Dr. Clarence T. Plump Sr, her Asst. Pastor, Elect Lady Yvonne Plump, and the entire Word family. She served as a Teacher for the Sunday School department. She could always be found on the Prayer line lending her voice in Prayer for all. Although Mother Anderson couldn't be mobile in her later years, it did not stop her Worship, Prayers and Praise. She could always be found giving God the Glory!!!!! A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens (6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439) The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



