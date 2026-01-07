Deborah Placke

Placke (McDermott), Deborah Ann



Deborah Ann Placke (McDermott) born September 22, 1949 passed away at Hospice of Dayton on January 2, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Margaret McDermott (Saunders), Brother David McDermott and Sister Cathy Denardo. She leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years William (Bill) Placke, son Brian Placke, Daughters Laura Placke and Amanda Anderson (Evan). Grandchildren Amara Conn, Samuel Placke, Evan D Anderson, Hailey Anderson, Miles Anderson, Matthew Cooper, and Rue Anderson. Also Sister Vicki (Joe) Moeller and more nieces and nephews than you can count. Debbie loved being a grandma more than anything. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 12+ years. Staying in touch with many of her scouts and other leaders fostering lifelong friendships. Friendships that lasted today where they would meet monthly at Perkins to keep in touch. Next to her children and grandchildren Debbie loved arts and crafts. Crocheting afghans and creating Christmas ornaments for not only her children but all of her numerous nieces and nephews. Designing fairy gardens, flower gardening, beaded bracelets, rock painting and concrete stepping stones to name a few. Debbie loved her annual July trips to Myrtle Beach and often traveled to Cedarville, in Michigan's upper peninsula. Debbie's legacy of love, compassion and dedication will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched. Her presence will be sorely missed, but her spirit will remain a guiding light for her family and all who were fortunate to know her. In honoring her memory, family and friends will gather for visitation on January 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home - BIGGER RD, Kettering Ohio. Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery following the Memorial Service, where Debbie will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



