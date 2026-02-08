Deborah Parks

Parks, Deborah Lynn "Debbie"



Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Parks, 75, of Springfield, passed away on February 2, 2026 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born April 10, 1950 in Springfield, the daughter of Roger and Burnetta (Waugh) Bowman. Debbie had worked as a caregiver before retiring. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and was talented at crafting. Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Robert "Butch" Parks; daughter, Julie Parks-Burry; son, Brian (Brittany) Parks; two grandchildren, Whitney (Alan) Smith and Aiden Parks; four great-grandchildren, Hailee, Levi, Landyn, and Abby Smith; and one sister. She was preceded in death by one sister; one brother; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Sandy Via; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com