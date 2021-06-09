journal-news logo
DEBOLD, Martha

DEBOLD, Martha J.

Age 90, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. She was born in Dayton to the late

Howard and Vivian Koon.

Martha graduated from Kiser High School and was the owner and manager of Howard's Pharmacy. She was a member of the Miami Valley Golf Club as well as Moraine Country Club. She was also a member of The First Baptist Church of Dayton. She is survived by her son, Gregory Creech of Dayton; dear friend and caregiver, Greg E. Land of Kettering; and caregiver Kelli Couch. Services for Martha will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Dr. Kent

Berghuis. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


