Deaton, John T. "Gramps"



John T. "Gramps" Deaton, age 88, a respected electrician, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2025, at Woodland Manor. Born April 21, 1937, in Altro, Kentucky, to Mattie and James Deaton. Known for his love of his family and Lake Cumberland he enjoyed fishing and was a master horseshoe thrower. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Ann Elam, sisters Mae Albin, Bertie Ann Sheley, Ruth Loveless, Jean Hollon, brother Lloyd Deaton and great-grandson Waylon Runyon. He is survived by three daughters Debra (Terry) Dougherty of Camden, Cathy (Kip) Powell of Eaton, Sandy (Darrell) Simpson of Camden, grandchildren John Chancey (Shannon) Dougherty, Lindsey Ann (Jason) Gregg, Brigette Nicole (Doug) Murphy, Patrick John (Brandi) Powell, John Tyler (Ashley) Simpson, Darcy (Marie) Powell, Alexander John (Danielle) Simpson, Nicholas Paul (Kaitlyn) Powell, 15 Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandson, Holden; sisters Dora Sebastian, Naomi Rudd, Ida Dixon, Gail Jackson, brother James B Deaton and numerous nieces nephews and in-laws. John T. Deaton worked as a union electrician for Local Union 648 IBEW for 50 years. He was a Master Mason of Masonic Lodge of Camden, Ohio, a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose of Middletown and Trenton, Ohio, a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Middletown, Ohio, and a Kentucky Colonel. He retired to Port Orange, Florida, with the love of his life where he enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, throwing horseshoes, going shrimping, and enjoying time on the beach. John T's heart was in Cumberland, Kentucky, where he had a houseboat for many years and taught his grandchildren how to fish and enjoy life. This is also where he introduced them to his famous "Mouth Wash." A celebration of life will be privately held at the convenience of the family. John was a great friend to all that knew him and will be greatly missed. We will carry your memory with us always, cherishing the moments we shared.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com